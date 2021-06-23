Reviewing Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Provident Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp -4.51% -2.03% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.72 $11.98 million $0.66 24.92 Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.45 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -17.35

Provident Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Sterling Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

