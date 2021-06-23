Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Mattel worth $86,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

