Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.48

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 94159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

