Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 149,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,860,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 148,599 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.