Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,028,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

