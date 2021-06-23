Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 78,785 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 155.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.76% of U.S. Concrete worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.