Bp Plc Sells 720 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

