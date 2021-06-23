Aviva PLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $124.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

