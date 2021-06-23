JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.95

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

