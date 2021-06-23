IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $47.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

