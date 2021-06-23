Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.