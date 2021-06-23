The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.