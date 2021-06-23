OneWater Marine Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.80 (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Monday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551 over the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

