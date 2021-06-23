Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$38.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.46.

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

TOU stock opened at C$32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.69 and a 12-month high of C$34.33. The firm has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.54.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.