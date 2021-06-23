Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $92.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.
DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Diodes stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
