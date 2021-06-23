Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $92.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diodes stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

