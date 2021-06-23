Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-58.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.34 million.

AZRE opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

