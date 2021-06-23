Summit Insights Comments on Elastic’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Stock analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Elastic in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of ESTC opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $144,347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its position in Elastic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,064,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

