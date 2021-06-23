Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $6,561,357 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $241.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

