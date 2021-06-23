NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

