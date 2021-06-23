Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,980 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VNM stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.