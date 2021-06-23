MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of MGIC Investment worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

