DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 1,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.