Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

