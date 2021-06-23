Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.97

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 40575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRWSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

