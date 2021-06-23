Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.36

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 711915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Get Axonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Axonics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.