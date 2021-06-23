Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.73

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.73 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 432837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.