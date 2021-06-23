SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 6.9%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.35. 58,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,316,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

