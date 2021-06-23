Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE:SF opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 135.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

