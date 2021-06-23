Triple Point Income VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:TPVE)

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TPVE opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.85. Triple Point Income VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.24 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

