Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $125.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.79. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

