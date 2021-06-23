Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

