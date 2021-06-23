Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.93 (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9337 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

