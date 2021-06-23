Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Sells 2,980 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

