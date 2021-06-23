Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.15.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.15. Carvana has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $347,015,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

