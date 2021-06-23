BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.