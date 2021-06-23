BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.
TCOM stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
