Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

