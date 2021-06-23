Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.57% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Jonestrading increased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $815.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

