Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.