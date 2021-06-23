Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

