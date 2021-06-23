Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

ELAN opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.