CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Citigroup

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSLLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.40.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.