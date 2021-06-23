Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,720.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NOVA opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

