Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $108,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 212,119 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 626,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after acquiring an additional 586,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,551,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 167,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

