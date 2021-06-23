Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 15,284 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFBK opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

