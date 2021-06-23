Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

