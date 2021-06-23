Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 4,166 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $643,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

