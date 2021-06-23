Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.