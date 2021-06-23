Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $648,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 705.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 120,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

