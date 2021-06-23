24,679 Shares in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EQBK opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $451.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

