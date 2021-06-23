SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SSE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.46.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

